Today Is National Custodian Day!

In honor of National Custodian Day, Rubbermaid Commercial Products’ Behind the Scenes of Clean campaign shows appreciation for cleaning and maintenance professionals.

It’s National Custodian Day! Often among the first to arrive in the morning and responsible for cleaning up the toughest of messes while befriending everyone who passes by, custodians are some of the most important members of the facilities team. With this in mind, from September 25 to October 6, Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) is hosting more than 40 events globally to elevate, recognize, and thank more than 3,000 cleaning and maintenance professionals for keeping their facilities clean and safe for visitors and occupants. The activities are part of RCP’s second-annual Behind the Scenes of Clean campaign.

During the events, RCP provides custodians with catered lunches, custom plaques, and hosts product raffles and giveaways to acknowledge their hard work.

“It is an incredible experience to connect with and personally thank cleaning and maintenance professionals for the second year of Behind the Scenes of Clean,” said Robert Posthauer, SVP & GM Commercial Business. “The events are an integral part of the Rubbermaid Commercial Products business and partnerships, and we are excited to share our appreciation for these unsung heroes.”

Last year, RCP kicked off its inaugural Behind the Scenes of Clean events by traveling to more than 15 facilities across the U.S. to personally thank those keeping their facilities and communities healthy. Watch the video below for a recap of the week-long celebration.

RCP, part of the Newell Brands Global portfolio, provides solutions-based commercial products that help custodians get their jobs done efficiently and safely.