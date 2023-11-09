Fall/Winter Interior Design Trends For Commercial Spaces

A winter/fall index from Interface highlights different interior design trends in commercial spaces from this past year.

The Fall/Winter 2023 Design Trend Index includes:

Enduring Essentials: A look at the timeless trends that took center stage this year and have staying power. On trend is an emphasis on texture to convey comfort and tranquility in spaces. Another is to incorporate organic lines, such as curves, waves, arches.

NeoCon 2023 Insights: Step inside the world’s leading commercial design industry event–from the perspective of A&D community leaders. At this year’s event, there were three dominant themes identified: monochromatic moments, ombre accents, and sophisticated pastels.

Looking Ahead: Predictions for what’s next in interior design through 2023 and beyond. One prediction is that circle and dot patterns will be taking off as 2024 approaches.

Interface partnered with two trend spotters at NeoCon to provide insight into how architects and designers experience the event and what important design trends they might take away. Dan Mazzarini, Principal of BHDM Design and Founder of Archive by Dan Mazzarini, and Jane Hallinan, Associate at Perkins Eastman, attended the show, identified trends, and gave their take on what’s new in design.

The complete Fall/Winter 2023 Design Trend Index can be found here.