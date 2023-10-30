With Kait Paradowski, Dana Pucillo, and Dan Mazzarini

With an ever-increasing focus on patient wellness in healthcare spaces, the role of artwork in healthcare design has evolved from a welcomed “bonus” to an essential element for the patient experience. Gone are the days of one framed black and white photograph of a lakeside retreat in the waiting room: Healthcare designers and managers are upping the ante of what artwork can mean, and curating an experience for the specific patients, families, and staff passing through the halls. From maternity wards to pediatric oncology units to adult therapy offices and conference centers, the healthcare landscape is as diverse as its clientele, and it’s now expected that the facilities meet the needs of each audience.

To make an even greater impact on the patient experience, the three facilities featured below curated customized and personalized artwork that speaks to their specific patient demographic: They include a “Finding Nemo” wall in a new Disney ER, a French-salon-style therapy room in NYC, and a tree canopy-inspired meeting room that mirrors its surroundings.

Below, Kait Paradowski, Design Director at Artaic; Dan Mazzarini, Principal and Creative Director at BHDM Design; and Vice President of Acoustic Solutions Dana Pucillo at Carnegie share more about each project, and how the artwork included speaks to a larger focus on artwork in healthcare in the future.