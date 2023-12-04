HubStar Space Scheduling For Accessible, Inclusive Workplaces

HubStar introduced a set of advanced accessibility features to make it easier for employers to create a fully inclusive workplace experience, called HubStar’s Space Scheduling. It allows hybrid employees with disabilities or health conditions to gain greater control over their office visits.

The features will remove many of the workplace barriers currently faced by hybrid workers with disabilities—especially when reserving the rooms, workspaces, desks, lockers, parking spaces, and other resources required for a productive day in the office. The new technology will also help employers to meet governmental accessibility regulations.

Organizations which use HubStar’s Space Scheduling technology can now assign specific features to bookable rooms, desks and workspaces. For example, desks can be tagged as being ‘ergonomic’, ‘wheelchair accessible’, ‘fitted with a braille keyboard’, or ‘close to elevator’, as well as showing which floor a room is on for people with limited mobility.

Similarly, locations within the office can be identified by the experience an employee would have in those areas. This includes tagging a specific location as a ‘quiet area’, ‘loud area’, ‘bright area with natural light’, or ‘quiet space without natural light’. This will be extremely beneficial for staff with preferences for the ideal conditions that enable them to conduct their best work—such as employees on the neurodivergent spectrum (with neurological conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyspraxia, and dyslexia).

HubStar can also install display screens on the premises to show personnel in real time where the busiest areas (or ‘hot zones’) are in the office. This allows employees to choose where it is best for them to sit at any given time based on their working preferences.

The simple-to-use accessibility features are fully available to staff through an app or on their desktop. The software can suggest the day that will be most productive and comfortable for an employee to come in, and can take into account their preferences and which desks and rooms are available. The system even creates the booking—confirmed by the employee with just one click. It also provides further options, such as pre-booking a disabled parking spot (if required) closest to the building in which they have booked a desk or room. Additionally, employees can book days in which they will bring in their service animal. The office can set a maximum capacity for service animals per day based on how many can fit comfortably on the premises.

HubStar Space Scheduling has achieved full accessibility compliance with the Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) and also meets all Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1AA).