Infinity Drain & Gensler Unveil Adhesion-Inspired Linear Drain

Introducing Adhesion Linear Drain― a collaboration between manufacturer Infinity Drain, and product design consultant Gensler.

The Adhesion linear drain is inspired by the science of adhesion, where water droplets stick to a variety of surfaces to form unique patterns. To develop this abstract aquatic visual, the Gensler design team started by pouring water on a selection of luxurious surfaces to observe how the droplets moved and gathered. The modern pattern that evolved from this exploration has an even distribution of irregularity to create a look that’s at once random and precise. While the connected dots are present throughout the pattern, the repeat is masked to prevent a tiling effect.

The pattern leverages the science of adhesion to redefine the architectural drainage. The design uses the pattern’s circular water droplet concept with a progressive twist on the round shape adding flair and an upscale energy. The edges of the curved cutouts in the steel reflect light to mimic the glistening quality of water droplets.

Though Infinity Drain and Gensler work regularly on the architectural project side, there was an excitement to collaborate to create an original linear drain design that still met high-performance standards. They state that the design of Adhesion allows its spacing pattern to enable water to flow effortlessly and deliver a sleek, unobtrusive yet captivating and functional aesthetic.

The Adhesion linear drain is offered as part of Infinity Drain’s patented Site Sizable and fixed length linear drain series in a variety of lengths and ten finishes. And for those following the trend of modern fabric waterproofing, it also comes with optional factory-applied Schluter-KERDI.