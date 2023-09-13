Is Your Infrastructure Ready For Digital Transformation?

A new resource demonstrates why digital transformation requires a shift from traditional infrastructure management.

Many facilities struggle to successfully navigate the digital transformation journey; inadequate training, legacy systems, and an absence of a clear strategy often hinder progress.

To help infrastructure leaders address this challenge, Info-Tech Research Group published its Assess Infrastructure Readiness for Digital Transformation blueprint. The blueprint covers how organizations can approach foundational issues to ensure they can confidently leverage their infrastructure to its fullest potential.

According to this research, infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams can face several significant challenges during the digital transformation process; These challenges include dealing with legacy infrastructure technical debt, addressing skill gaps and talent shortages within the IT team, and managing culture that is resistant to change. These obstacles can impede organizations’ progress and hinder the successful execution of digital transformation initiatives.

To overcome these obstacles, the firm advises organizations to prioritize investments in modernizing their infrastructure, focus on training and hiring skilled professionals, and foster a culture that embraces and supports digital transformation efforts. By doing so, organizations can position themselves for success.

Unlocking Infrastructure’s Full Potential

It’s crucial for organizations to adopt a customer-centric approach rather than being purely technology-driven. This approach should involve organizational leaders seeking to comprehend the business needs and pain points to deliver effective solutions efficiently. To unlock the full potential of infrastructure with a digital transformation strategy, the firm recommends organizations consider the following factors:

Business Alignment: Digital transformation requires strong collaboration and alignment between I&O, applications, data, analytics, and business teams.

Technology Modernization: Update and modernize the tech stack, including infrastructure, network, servers, storage, and tools. Adopt emerging technologies such as cloud, automation, virtualization, software-defined infrastructure, AI, and machine learning.

Process Optimization: Optimize and realign processes to transformational goals. Include IT service management frameworks, implement agile processes, adopt DevOps methodologies, and streamline workflows.

Data-Driven Decisions: Gain insight into performance issues across the network and perform predictive and preventive data analysis.

Security and Compliance: Enhance cybersecurity measures and establish role-based access controls, monitoring, and threat-detecting systems.

Talent and Skills Development: Recognize the importance of having a highly skilled team to support I&O digital transformation.

The research underscores the importance of cultivating a culture of innovation for organizations aiming to go on the path of digital transformation. Developing clear goals and crafting a compelling vision are key steps in this direction.

To learn more, download the complete Assess Infrastructure Readiness for Digital Transformation blueprint.