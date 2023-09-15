Leviton announced the expansion of the VerifEye Series 7000 line with Advanced 3-Phase Submeters and 24-Circuit Advanced Branch Circuit Monitors to meet additional applications.

The VerifEye Series 7000 Advanced 3-Phase Submeters are designed to be a versatile and integrated power metering solution for commercial and industrial applications. They can be used for real-time power monitoring, energy allocation, energy management, load monitoring, code compliance, and tenant submetering.

Its power metering functionality aims to lower the total cost of collecting data by reducing install complexity, and increasing flexibility. The plug-and-play integration ensures the full compliment of data points are immediately captured and made available for various applications.

The 24-Circuit Advanced Branch Circuit Monitors are applicable for high density and branch circuit monitoring applications in both new construction and retrofit applications. Facility managers can monitor current, voltage, instantaneous power, demand, and energy consumption of each monitored circuit with the new submeters.

Both also support industry standard communications over RS485 and Ethernet, including ModBus RTU, ModBus TCP, BACnet MS/TP and BACnet IP for maximum flexibility. The family features models in wall mount enclosures as well as open frame models designed for integration into an electrical distribution panel.