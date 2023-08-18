Listen Now: Inside Honeywell’s HQ

Sponsored by

To designate which buildings receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications, the U.S. Green Buildings Council (USGBC) assesses over 100 elements of building design, construction, furnishing, and maintenance. It awards points to projects based on energy efficiency, water conservation, and other measures of environmental sustainability. Last year, Honeywell’s corporate headquarters building earned a LEED Gold certification for its building envelope and tenant upfit.

The 23-story, 313,000 sq. ft. Honeywell facility located in Charlotte’s Legacy Union site incorporates Honeywell’s latest building controls, fire and life safety, security, energy and carbon management, and indoor air quality (IAQ) technologies—all of which gave the new building an edge in the LEED assessment.

In the podcast below, Facility Executive talks with Brian Norris, Director of Global Real Estate for Honeywell, about the company’s headquarters in Charlotte, NC. He covers how the company’s AI-powered energy performance monitoring, air quality sensors, and more helped contribute to the HQ’s LEED Gold rating.

Click below to listen to our conversation with Brian. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comments section below.