PRIZM by American Lighting introduced the NeoFlux Pro 360 Series. The flexible LED lighting features multiple mounting options, 360° of physical flexibility, and custom-cut lengths that allow for unique lighting designs with 360° of direct-view lighting for interior and exterior architectural-grade applications.

Available in RGBW, single color, and static white, the NeoFlux Pro 360 Series illuminates uniformly without any shadowing. All models can be cut every 1.97 inches, capping out at a 16.4-foot maximum run. The RGBW model is capable of delivering up to 155 lumens per foot, while only using 4.87 watts per foot. The static white model boasts 213 lumens per foot while the single color is capable of anywhere from 10-59 lumens per foot depending on color, each model using 3.04 watts per foot.

The NeoFlux Pro 360 flexible LED lighting has a 0.98 inch diameter and a bending radius of 200mm, offering the physical flexibility to easily bend the luminaire into almost any desired shape or design. The product is IP65 rated for wet applications and has a sealed silicone jacket that is UV, flame, saltwater, yellowing, and cracking resistant.

Each model in the series is cULus listed and will perform in temperatures from -13°F (25°C ) to 113°F (45°C ) with a 54,000-hour rated performance life. The Series operates on low-voltage 24-volt DC power with precise dimming for the static white and single-color models controlled by TRIAC, ELV, MLV, 0-10V, and the RGBW model by DMX. A five-year limited warranty comes standard from Prizm.