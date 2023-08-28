Security Products Focus

Niō Guardian and Protector Solution

By iDter Niō Guardian and Protector SolutionBy iDter

End-users and systems integrators can take advantage of Power over Ethernet (PoE) connectivity in the Niō Guardian and Protector automated deterrence 4K HD camera solution by iDter.

iDter’s Niō Guardian and Protector technology features artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning and infrared night vision to detect in real-time and is proven to foil 98% of intrusions, within seconds and without delays or costs from human intervention. Building owners and property managers, heavy and construction equipment distributors, automobile dealerships/fleets, and commercial properties with open-air assets can put an end to unwanted intrusions, loitering and theft.

The iDter system is simple to install and configure. It leverages the latest cloud and edge video storage capabilities as well as video verified monitoring with dispatch to PSAP for active, 24/7 detection. iDter products are fully NDAA compliant, ETL listed, FCC certified and carry an IP-65 environmental rating. iDter’s Niō Guardian and Protector solution meets the latest PoE standards, including IEEE 802.3bt (PoE++) and IEEE 802.3at (PoE+) with 90-watt injector.