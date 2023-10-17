Selecting Flooring: Traditional Design Stands The Test Of Time

By Emanuel Lidberg

While there are many design styles that fall in and out of fashion, choosing traditional and classic design elements has proven to withstand time. Traditional design is beloved by many for its timeless, polished, and clean aesthetic. This major comeback of traditional design includes many identifying visual characteristics, especially the rise in popularity of wood floors. There are copious design choices facility executives can make when selecting the type of flooring for their project. So how do designers pick the right option that looks and feels timeless?

What Is Traditional And Classic Design?

Before beginning floor selection, it’s important to first define what traditional design is. This style specifically focuses on presenting and preserving the naturalness of the raw material. That said, a traditional flooring choice would be floors made out of real wood because the material comes directly from the forests — not manufactured or produced artificially. Colors, textures, and surface treatments have to balance with the grade of the wood as well. The contrast between an overly pigmented design that looks “painted” and a well-balanced pigmentation that follows the natural grain of the wood is usually what makes the difference.

When considering which type of grading — or measure known as “character” that defines the markings or natural characteristics of the floor — some options offer a more traditional look. A Select grade, while just as beautiful, will not provide the same aesthetic, as it gives a more modern and clean look. The Nature grade creates a rustic and homely feeling whereas the Blend grade offers a mixed aesthetic and feel between a Select and Nature grade. Nonetheless, whichever option you choose, the materiality at the core should be the natural, raw wood that gives the floors the look and feel of a timeless design.

What To Look For When Selecting Flooring

A highly sought-after flooring type is oak flooring. It is popular for its timeless appearance and long-lasting durability that consistently outshines other incoming and outgoing trends. Not only is this flooring a popular choice for residential interiors, but it is now a must-have for commercial spaces too. Oak floors have proven to have easy maintenance over time and bring warmth and beauty to any environment. Oak, specifically, is a hardwood species that has a very nice wood grain. As a result, it lends itself to being a beautiful base that supports design exploration and flexibility. Oak floors with a high quality surface treatment offer easy maintenance, ensuring good durability, easy cleaning, and minimal wear and tear.

Choosing The Right Plank Size

Every type of flooring is produced with a specific-sized plank. In order to choose the right size, designers must first consider the size of the entire space, as it sets the foundation for how the floor planks will fit like a puzzle into the area. A larger full plank, such as an XL or XXL format, fits well in larger open areas, while smaller formats might be better off in smaller rooms or nooks. It’s all about finding the appropriate size that will aesthetically match the space while also being conscious of the direction of installation. To reduce waste and make the most use out of the raw material, Bjelin’s Hardened Wood uses knife cutting instead of sawing when manufacturing hardened wood floors. As a result, the surface layers are about 0.6 mm thick, which allows for the manufacturing to produce ten times more flooring from a single log than traditional parquet flooring.

Real wood is a timeless material in itself. Every plank of a natural wood floor is unique and has its own character that helps to create a dynamic experience of the flooring surface. When it comes to formatting a floor, a full plank design with a 1:9-13 range of proportion with four-sided bevels does an excellent job of creating a classic, long-lasting impression. There is also a significant resurgence in wide plank flooring. This is a popular choice that imparts warmth from wood and offers a nostalgic touch. A wide plank also has to have a decent length to create the right proportions, which is why measuring and understanding the size of the entire area is a vital step in the design process. If the length is not factored in, the entire fitting of the floor will look disproportionate, off-putting, and will give a more tiled look rather than elongated flooring, which is key in achieving a timeless look.

Buyers Want Durability

Selecting durable flooring is essential for achieving a timeless design aesthetic, ensuring that your floors retain their appearance over an extended period. This is very necessary when designing commercial spaces that will sustain years of wear and tear with many people walking throughout the building. High-traffic areas can cause floors to deteriorate, so when strong, durable planks of floors are installed, there is less of a chance that they will scratch, dent, or depolish. Selecting lacquered products that are rated for heavy commercial use will guarantee excellent performance in any commercial environment. With the right materials, the floors will maintain the traditional design aesthetic while providing a safe foundation that employees can walk on repeatedly without damage.

Traditional Design Is Always In Style

Ultimately, the traditional and classic design is a style that will never be outdated. This particular design lays a sturdy foundation that allows for versatility and flexibility within the rest of the design in the space. When selecting, choosing, and installing natural wood floors, it’s paramount to consider the best size, wood grading, and finish for the space to ensure long-term success. As a result, you are left with floors that will bring warmth and an elevated feel to any design. This comeback in traditional and classic design will only continue to flourish and remain people’s go-to option for choosing the right flooring.