USGBC Celebrates 2023 Class Of LEED Fellows

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) have announced the 2023 class of LEED Fellows. Twenty-one professionals worldwide are being recognized for their mastery of LEED, the world’s most widely used green building rating system, and their exceptional work in advancing green building practices.
“LEED Fellows represent the most dedicated and accomplished green building professionals in our industry, helping drive USGBC’s vision of creating green buildings for everyone in a generation,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC and GBCI. “This year’s distinguished LEED Fellows serve as models of green building leadership, catalyzing transformative change in communities worldwide.”
Candidates for LEED Fellows are nominated by their peers and undergo an extensive review of their portfolios by an evaluation committee comprised of current LEED Fellows. Each candidate must demonstrate expert-level technical proficiency as well as exceptional impact in education and mentoring, leadership, commitment and service, and advocacy over a minimum of 10 years as a LEED professional. Following multiple rounds of review by independent evaluators, the committee then presents its recommended slate to the GBCI board of directors for acceptance. The LEED Fellow designation is the highest recognition achievable for a LEED professional in the green building industry, recognizing outstanding accomplishments and marking a career high point.
— Peter Templeton, President & CEO, USGBC/GBCI
The 2023 class of LEED Fellows includes:
- Geoffrey Brock, IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC
- Hafsa Burt, hb+a Architects
- Tatiana Carreño, Colombia Green Building Council
- Mick Dalrymple, University of Southern California
- Heather DeGrella, Opsis Architecture LLP
- David Douek, OTEC
- Russell Fortmeyer, Woods Bagot Architects P.C.
- Ignatius Nicholas Kassanis, Sustainable Investment Group, LLC
- Wendy Meguro, University of Hawaii
- Mercedes Oviedo, e4, inc.
- Lili Pan, TREND
- Amy Pastor, EXP
- Asa Posner, Sustainable Investment Group, LLC
- Melanie Pitre, Aedifica
- Lisa M. San Filippo, Turner Construction Company
- Eddy Santosa, Mott MacDonald
- Jennifer Taranto, STO Building Group
- Enzo Tessitore, Green Building Council Brasil
- Erica Weeks, Hastings Architecture, LLC
- Robert Winstead, VMDO Architects, PC
- Xinhe Zhang, EMSI
The 2023 LEED Fellows will be recognized on September 28 during the annual Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.