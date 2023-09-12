USGBC Celebrates 2023 Class Of LEED Fellows

The U.S. Green Building Council has selected 21 sustainability leaders from around the world to receive the highest recognition for green building professionals.

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) have announced the 2023 class of LEED Fellows. Twenty-one professionals worldwide are being recognized for their mastery of LEED, the world’s most widely used green building rating system, and their exceptional work in advancing green building practices.

“LEED Fellows represent the most dedicated and accomplished green building professionals in our industry, helping drive USGBC’s vision of creating green buildings for everyone in a generation,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC and GBCI. “This year’s distinguished LEED Fellows serve as models of green building leadership, catalyzing transformative change in communities worldwide.”

Candidates for LEED Fellows are nominated by their peers and undergo an extensive review of their portfolios by an evaluation committee comprised of current LEED Fellows. Each candidate must demonstrate expert-level technical proficiency as well as exceptional impact in education and mentoring, leadership, commitment and service, and advocacy over a minimum of 10 years as a LEED professional. Following multiple rounds of review by independent evaluators, the committee then presents its recommended slate to the GBCI board of directors for acceptance. The LEED Fellow designation is the highest recognition achievable for a LEED professional in the green building industry, recognizing outstanding accomplishments and marking a career high point.

The 2023 class of LEED Fellows includes:

Geoffrey Brock, IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC

Hafsa Burt, hb+a Architects

Tatiana Carreño, Colombia Green Building Council

Mick Dalrymple, University of Southern California

Heather DeGrella, Opsis Architecture LLP

David Douek, OTEC

Russell Fortmeyer, Woods Bagot Architects P.C.

Ignatius Nicholas Kassanis, Sustainable Investment Group, LLC

Wendy Meguro, University of Hawaii

Mercedes Oviedo, e4, inc.

Lili Pan, TREND

Amy Pastor, EXP

Asa Posner, Sustainable Investment Group, LLC

Melanie Pitre, Aedifica

Lisa M. San Filippo, Turner Construction Company

Eddy Santosa, Mott MacDonald

Jennifer Taranto, STO Building Group

Enzo Tessitore, Green Building Council Brasil

Erica Weeks, Hastings Architecture, LLC

Robert Winstead, VMDO Architects, PC

Xinhe Zhang, EMSI

The 2023 LEED Fellows will be recognized on September 28 during the annual Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.