Barrier1 Displays High-Security Bollards At GSX 2023

Barrier1 Systems is showcasing its lineup of high-security bollards at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2023.

Bollards are increasingly being deployed in a number of mainstream applications due to their protective capabilities against vehicular threats. Barrier1 provides bollards that are crash tested and rated to ASTM F3016 S10/P1 all the way up to ASTM F2656 M50/P1, providing coverage for vehicle impacts ranging from a 5,000-pound pickup truck traveling at 10mph up to and including a 15,000-pound medium duty truck traveling at 50mph. Bollards can be further customized with thermoplastic covers in various colors and the addition of retroreflective striping for extra safety and visibility.

Featured solutions on display at GSX 2023 include:

Nautilus M30 Retractable Bollard is engineered to withstand the force of a 15,000lb vehicle traveling at 30mph. The Nautilus M30 features a separate control unit with customizable controls.

Avenger M50 Surface Set Drop Arm Barrier is a crash-rated beam barrier designed to stop a 15,000lb vehicle travelling up to 50 mph. The surface set design allows for a quick setup and provides an anti-ram vehicle barrier solution necessary for critical infrastructure where installing an in-ground foundation may be problematic. Electric and manual versions are available allowing for vertical arm raise and/or horizontal rotation for opening or closing of roadway.

Spartacus Retractable Bollard is an automatic hydraulic bollard with high velocity impact resistance and anti-ram vehicle stopping capabilities. In the event of a power failure, the bollard will remain in the raised position while allowing for the option of manual release. Available accessories include heating for the foundation box, as well as buzzer and pressure switch for obstacle detection.

Tomcat S10 Storefront Bollard is a crash-rated bollard designed to stop a 5,000lb vehicle traveling at 10mph tailored to provide enhanced safety in high-traffic, low-speed locales.

Tomcat S30 Storefront Bollard can halt a 5,000lb vehicle traveling at 30mph. It is designed for easy retrofitting with same day excavation and installation. Testing and certification pending.

Barrier1 will be at GSX, September 11-13, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Booth #3961.