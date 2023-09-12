Senstar Showcases Multi-Sensing Detection System At GSX 2023

The AI-based intrusion detection system uses an embedded sensor fusion engine to intelligently synthesize data from multiple technologies.

Senstar is previewing Senstar MultiSensor at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2023 in Dallas. The Senstar MultiSensor is an AI-based intrusion detection system that uses an embedded sensor fusion engine to intelligently synthesize data from multiple sensing technologies. The system includes short-range radar, PIR, accelerometer, high frequency vibration, and image sensors.

The system provides a Probability of Detection (Pd) exceeding that of traditional sensors. Pd is a metric that identifies how well an inspection procedure detects vital defects and its accuracy. It also eliminates nearly 100% of nuisance alarms, otherwise known as false alarms or incorrect detections. With real-time location tracking and ground-level image capture capabilities, security personnel obtain a wider context of events as they occur, thereby enabling informed decisions at precise timing.

Conventional sensor technologies focus on detecting specific physical phenomena, and by themselves do not take into account the full context in which an event is occurring. The design of Senstar MultiSensor is to provide complete and precise situational awareness for each event.

The design and execution of the Senstar Multisensor was informed by 40 years of customer feedback and issues that intrusion detection systems often face.

Senstar will be at GSX, September 11-13, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Booth #2647.