Workplace Well-Being: American Workers Are Concerned

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of American workers are moderately or highly concerned about their workplace well-being, reveals a new study by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and Greenwald Research. Nearly three-quarters of the workers also reported a similar level of concern about their emotional well-being or mental health and a quarter rate their mental health as fair or poor, according to the 2023 Workplace Wellness Survey.

The fourth annual Workplace Wellness Survey examined worker attitudes towards employment-based benefits in the workplace, as well as a broad spectrum of financial well-being, employment-based health insurance and retirement benefit issues.

“What we found surprising is that this is the first year that saving for retirement is not the primary financial stress factor for employees. Instead, we found that day-to-day issues like emergency savings and paying for household bills are top of mind for workers,” said Jake Spiegel, research associate, Health and Wealth Benefits, EBRI.

The 2023 survey revealed that:

One in three (29%) American workers are highly concerned about their own workplace well-being, while another 44% are moderately concerned. Approximately one quarter (26%) of American workers are not too or not at all concerned.

A third of American workers report that they are highly concerned about their emotional well-being or mental health and a quarter rate their mental health as fair or poor.