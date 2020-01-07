Tremco Roofing Cold Weather Roofing Products

Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance is helping roofing contractors, facility managers, and building owners overcome the seasonality of roofing with cold weather-approved products and systems designed to combat frigid winter conditions. Issues with roofing systems can become catastrophic during the cold months, causing damage and putting buildings at risk. Tremco Roofing’s wide range of winter solutions help extend the longevity of these systems and safeguard them against serious damage. The company’s range of cold weather products and solutions include the following:

AlphaGuard PUMA Liquid Applied Roofing Systems (below) provide benefits year-round, but work especially well during the cold season in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit. Once installed, the system is waterproof within 30 minutes and can accept foot traffic after one to two hours. This solution restores a variety of roof types and works for new or replacement roofing projects.

Tremco Metal Roofing Systems : The TremLock® T-138 Shingle Recovery System and T-238 Standing Seam System provide long-term, economical solutions with ease of installation, individual panel replaceability, and improved weather tightness. Both systems can be installed in subzero temperatures.

TremPly® KEE Single Ply Roofing Systems : TremPly KEE standard and fleeceback systems provide exceptional performance and value. Their high KEE/Elvaloy content helps them stay flexible in lower temperatures and accommodates building movement. Heavy duty reinforcement combines with maximum seam strength to resist tears and punctures while improving durability and long-term performance. When mechanically attached or induction welded, there are virtually no temperature restrictions.

THERMastic® Built-Up Roofing (BUR) and POWERply® Modified Bitumen (MB) Systems: THERMastic built-up roofing systems and POWERply roofing systems are durable and watertight, built to last against harsh weather. THERMastic systems are made of multiple plies adhered with high quality, enhanced THERMastic hot-melt adhesive that is superior to regular mopping asphalt. Both systems may be installed at temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit.