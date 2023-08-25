Tactics To Maximize Your Roof’s Lifespan

1. Are there any leaks inside the building?

If there’s water dripping from the ceiling, take immediate action to prevent further damage. Identify the source of the leak, contain it and work with a licensed contractor to resolve the problem. Visible interior leaks typically don’t appear overnight and often indicate a more widespread issue, so you should prepare accordingly.

2. How old is the roof?

A roofing system that is approaching or has surpassed its life expectancy should undergo a thorough assessment for issues that could affect its performance or safety. Remedial repairs are typically recommended in the first 20 years, as they’re often the most cost-effective solution. However, replacement becomes the most practical and viable option once a roof exceeds its expected lifespan.

3. Are any gutters, drains or downspouts clogging repeatedly?

Water can’t drain properly when debris piles up in the drainage system. This problem can be easily identified by looking for blowouts in the downspouts or overflowing gutters. In addition, compounding debris adds weight to the gutters, which can cause them to peel off the wall, creating additional expenses.

4. Is there standing water on the roof after it rains?

When water accumulates on the roof without draining in a timely manner, it is referred to as ponding water. The presence of ponding water 48 hours after it rains can indicate drainage problems. During dry months, noticeable discoloration or stains on the roof surface can signal areas where water had pooled previously. If left untreated, ponding water can expedite roof deterioration and result in water intrusion.

5. Is water pooling around rooftop equipment?

Neglected rooftop air conditioning units can allow water to leak out from the equipment onto the roof, creating areas of dampness that can deteriorate the membrane. Condensation may also form on the unit or its ductwork, contributing to leaking water on the roof.

6. Is there any evidence of visual damage to the roof?

Cracks or holes on the roof surface indicate that repairs are needed. For facilities with metal roofs, look for signs of rust or corrosion. Open seams on the roof membrane are also important to watch out for since these connection points are the most vulnerable.

Extending Roof Lifespan

Before a full replacement is warranted, facility owners and managers can take steps to extend the longevity of their commercial roofing systems. Here are some suggestions to consider:

Investing in roof coatings. Adding an acrylic or silicone coating over an existing roof system can extend the lifespan of a well-maintained roof by 7-10 years. The coating offers added protection against harsh weather conditions and improves the roofing system’s effectiveness.