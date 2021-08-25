Hospitality Facility Feature: Hospitality That Floors Guests

Working closely with the general contractor (Hensel-Phelps), the owner of Kalahari, and Milliken, Intertech Flooring was able to keep the exact design the client wanted by breaking it down into multiple pattern-pieces that tied together in each direction and location of a turning and angling corridor. The pattern-pieces have (to the naked eye) an invisible mark on them denoting its proper location, but with the proper ultraviolet flashlight, the numbers are easily read to create an install-by-number type of pattern layout/design scenario. An example: There is a hatch mark that repeats every 16 feet on each left or right side of all corridors (Photo 1). At the 16-foot mark the hatch mark switches to the opposite side of the corridor, creating a different pattern group.

Explains Chrzan, “The carpet originally specified was a broadloom and carpet cushion installed under it. I suggested a change that would save time. Ultimately, we were able to direct the team to a similar pattern as the original, yet printed on carpet squares that were installed as a patterned layout and had carpet cushion attached.”

The result: Intertech Flooring met the timeline, as a team, two days early, with intricately designed carpeted corridors that bring to mind a safari on the African savannah.

