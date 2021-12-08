Cold And Flu Season: Four Tips To Help Reduce The Spread Of Germs

Many experts have warned of a potential severe flu season now that children are back in school, employees have returned to the office, and more people are traveling for the holidays. To help reduce the spread of germs, Cintas Corporation offers tips for promoting healthy hand hygiene and maintaining a clean workplace during National Handwashing Awareness Week (Dec. 5 – 11).

“Businesses must remain vigilant to promote healthy hand hygiene and keep their facilities clean to help prevent outbreaks,” said John Engel, Director of Marketing, Cintas. “Making hand hygiene product readily available and implementing a coordinated cleaning program can help reduce the spread of germs.”

Cintas offers the following tips: