Kimberly-Clark Professional Launches ICON™ Dispenser Collection

Kimberly-Clark Professional™ has announced the launch of its ICON™ dispenser collection, which includes a first-of-its-kind dispenser that offers interchangeable and customizable faceplate options to elevate commercial washrooms with added sophistication and enhanced functionality. As the company unveils the ICON dispenser collection on February 28, 2022, it broadcast a virtual celebration launch from the Besharat Gallery. This event highlights the company’s partnership with Atlanta street artist and muralist Yoyo Ferro. With his collection of custom faceplates, Ferro illustrates how the ICON dispenser pairs design and innovation to elevate the washroom experience.

The full ICON collection includes paper towel, toilet paper, soap, and sanitizer dispenser options that each feature six faceplate options — the standard range consists of silver, white, and black mosaic, and the designer range consists of warm marble, ebony woodgrain and cherry blossom — to elevate the look of any public washroom. In addition to the standard and designer ranges, users can also customize the faceplates with their own design or imagery.

The ICON paper towel dispenser’s unique features include:

Direct drive automatic dispensing system that maximizes performance with 99.99% jam free¹ operation

Virtually noiseless operation that is 85% quieter than the leading competition, making it the quietest towel dispenser on the market today*

Touch-free use minimizes contact points for a more hygienic experience

Delivers more than 150,000 dispenses on a single set of batteries²

Minimal maintenance with the utilization of Kimberly-Clark Professional’s largest roll of paper towels

Simplified installation with custom-engineered mounting brackets; each unit includes a built-in level and clip-on mounting capability

“Kimberly-Clark Professional ICON dispensers represent our most significant upgrade in technological advancements in over a decade,” said Mayur Valanju, Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Kimberly-Clark Professional. “With an increased emphasis on hygiene, handwashing, and washrooms overall these days, we wanted to create a product that makes the public washroom experience better for everyone. From architects to interior designers and facility managers, everyone will truly benefit from the unique features this dispenser has to offer.”

“At Kimberly-Clark Professional, we believe the act of handwashing goes beyond science,” said Susan Gambardella, President, Kimberly-Clark Professional North America. “With the launch of the ICON dispenser, we’re elevating hygiene by introducing modern engineering and design into the overall experience. From patented faceplate technology to virtually noiseless operation, the ICON collection brings a game-changing branding opportunity to the washroom while addressing users’ needs to make their experience quicker, less frustrating and visually appealing.”

All ICON dispensers are equipped to dispense Kimberly-Clark Professional’s global brands, including Kleenex®, Scott® and Cottonelle®. The ICON collection is currently available for customers interested in elevating their commercial washroom.

1 based on Kimberly-Clark Professional lab testing

2 based on an average of 30,000 dispenses per year using historical usage and foot traffic data

* against leading competition