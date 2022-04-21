WaveCel Hard Hats Offer Workers Better Protection The WaveCel hard hat is designed for various industries, including construction, engineering, manufacturing, aerospace, mining, gas, oil, and forestry.

WaveCel’s new line of hard hats were created to better protect workers against traumatic brain injury (TBI), one of the leading workplace injuries as a result of slips, falls and strikes to the head by falling or moving objects. A hard hat is required on the job by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration when there is possible danger for head injury and is a worker’s first line of defense against TBI.

The WaveCel hard hat is designed for various industries, including construction, engineering, manufacturing, aerospace, mining, gas, oil, and forestry. WaveCel is a spatial cellular structure that lines the inside of the hard hat and is made from a collapsible material that absorbs energy from a head impact in multiple ways. A network of hundreds of interconnected shock absorbers attenuate impacts through three principal mechanisms: crumple, flex, and glide.

There are two different models of the WaveCel hard hat. The WaveCel T2+ PRO is a non-vented hard hat for workers in the electrical industry. The WaveCel T2+ MAX is a vented option for those looking for increased air flow for all-day wear. WaveCel hard hats are Type II certified according to standard ANSI Z87.1 (USA).

Key Features

Low Profile: The lowest profile available on the market with a dome that is approximately 1 inch lower than that of a standard hard hat. The WaveCel liner eliminates the need for a tall air space at the crown that traditional hard hats need to absorb impacts.

360º Protection: The WaveCel dome lines the entire shell, crown and sides, which is critical to provide Type II level protection from lateral and crown impacts. Both models are also designed with a full brim to offer even more protection from all sides.

Light Weight: All WaveCel hard hats weigh less than 500g for all-day comfort.

Breathable: Unlike insulating impact foams, WaveCel is porous, allowing air to circulate freely through 93% of the WaveCel dome. This unique structure keeps workers cooler while on the job.

Comfort Liner: The WaveCel dome and headband is lined with a soft foam and moisture-wicking, anti-bacterial microfiber textile to keep workers' heads comfortable and dry.

Accessories: To suit workers' needs, the hard hats feature rails and slots that universally integrate third party accessories such as headlamps, face shields, earmuffs, and pen holders.

Chin Strap: The optional four-point chin strap is made of soft nylon fabric and has a magnetic FIDLOCK ® buckle that securely locks and releases with a single-handed "snap" motion.

360 Fit System: The system circumferentially cradles the head and comfortably adjusts to all sizes with an oversized dial that is easy to grip with gloves.

Customizable: The hard hats can be customized with graphics on the front or side and are available in three standard colors: white, black, and blue as well as two high-visibility colors: yellow and orange.

WaveCel has been rigorously tested at the state-of-the-art Helmet Impact Testing (HIT) facility at Legacy Biomechanics Laboratory in Portland, OR. The team – comprised of engineers, surgeons, scientists, and researchers – tested the hard hat with over three times more impact force than traditional testing methods.

The new WaveCel hard hats will be available for purchase on WaveCel.com and at launch from TPR Industrial. WaveCel products will begin shipping between Q2 and Q3 of 2022 with prices ranging from $169–$189.