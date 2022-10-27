Diversey Launches No Rinse Multi-Surface Wipe

Diversey introduced a new Final Step All-In-One No Rinse Food Contact Multi-Surface Wipe. The ready-to-use wipes clean, deodorize, and disinfect food contact and non-food contact surfaces without a post-rinse. The wipes are ideal for food service, preparation lines in restaurants, educational facilities, municipal buildings, exercise facilities, and clubs, and many other areas. They provide revolutionary hassle-free food contact disinfectants, even on dishes and cookware.

Final Step All-In-One No Rinse Food Contact Multi-Surface Wipes have no harsh chemical residue. They are ammonia and bleach-free and contain no phosphate. These wipes sanitize 99.9% of Escherichia coli (E. coli), Listeria monocytogenes, and Salmonella spp. in 30 seconds and kills SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1 influenza A virus (formerly called swine flu). The multi-surface wipes cleans most surfaces including acrylic, sealed fiberglass, vinyl, and more. Each wipe will clean and disinfect surfaces with proven antimicrobial action.

The wipes kills HIV on pre-cleaned environmental surfaces/objects previously soiled with blood/body fluids in healthcare settings or other settings in which there is an expected likelihood of soiling of inanimate surfaces/objects with blood or body fluids.

Dangerous pathogens can be transferred between people via high-touch surfaces such as food preparation surfaces, refrigeration handles, meat counters, exercise equipment, and light switches. Final Step All-In-One No Rinse Food Contact Multi-Surface Wipes are an effective solution for reducing the risk of transmission and foodborne illnesses. The wipes are pre-wetted wipes to make even the toughest job easier. After use, you simply discard the used wipe in the trash. Do not flush them in the toilet.

The Final Step All-In-One No Rinse Food Contact Multi-Surface Wipes dispense like a tissue cleans like a cloth, and are unscented. The specially designed package easily dispenses one wipe at a time which helps create fewer rips, bunches, and snags. The Diversey wipes heave earned EPA certification.

