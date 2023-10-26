CertainTeed Adds Nature-Inspired Specialty Ceiling Panels

CertainTeed announced the addition of the Petals collection to its ceilings and walls portfolio. Petals is nature-inspired and offers a wide array of biophilic design possibilities for many architectural projects. The collection consists of aluminum specialty ceiling panels that are shaped in organic, plant-resembling curves and can be angled to create sculptural points of interest, organized into repeating patterns, or configured to add definition within a space.

Utilizing CertainTeed’s 15/16″ EZ Classic Stab Grid System, each panel is directly attached without any wires during installation. Each panel can be placed at any desired angle, including vertically, in a concave or a convex format. Petals are available in solid or perforated panels that can be staggered, clustered, or overlaid. If the perforated style is used, the panels can bring strong acoustical value to the space. The collection is available in eight shapes including: a flower petal, leaf, hexagon, guitar pick, square, rounded triangle, circle, and blade. It is also customizable, with standard colors, wood-look finishes, and custom finish options available.

Additionally, the specialty ceiling panels are compatible with industry standard lighting as well as HVAC, speaker, fire safety, and security services.