Cintas Distribution Center Wins Safety And Health Award

Cintas' Ashland, Kentucky distribution center has earned its third Governor’s Safety and Health Award for going two years without lost-time for injury or illness.

Earning its third Governor’s Safety and Health Award, Cintas Corporation’s Ashland, Kentucky distribution center has once again been recognized for its health and safety practices. The distribution center earned its most recent award for achieving 949,381 hours of work time without suffering lost-time to injury or illness over the two-year period from June 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022.

The Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet recognizes companies with the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for outstanding safety and health performance. It also encourages companies to develop programs designed to reduce and eliminate occupational injuries and illnesses.

“Our Ashland distribution center has a tremendous culture of prioritizing safety and health among its 170 employee-partners and leadership team,” said Stephen Jenkins, Cintas Director of Safety and Health. “Receiving another Governor’s Safety and Health Award is a testament to the distribution center’s outstanding efforts to implement best practices, foster a safety-first mindset and proactively address potential hazards. They are a great example of the continued success we can achieve keeping our employee-partners safe and healthy when we all work together.”

In May, Andrew Glass, the distribution center’s Safety Coordinator, and Rachel May, Production Coordinator, accepted the award on the facility’s behalf during the 2023 Governor’s Safety and Health Conference and Exposition in Louisville, KY.

The Ashland distribution center is one of Cintas’ 124 Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP)-certified locations across the U.S. VPP is run by the U.S. Occupational and Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and recognizes employers and workers who have implemented effective safety and health management systems and maintain injury and illness rates below National Bureau of Labor Statistics averages for their respective industries.

VPP certification is rigorous, and businesses must demonstrate that management and employees work cooperatively and proactively to prevent workplace accidents. They also must display a joint commitment to hazard prevention and control, perform ongoing analysis, and implement effective training programs. In addition to submitting detailed annual reporting, facilities must also undergo a thorough on-site inspection by OSHA and third-party assessors every 3-5 years to maintain certification.