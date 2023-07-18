Clopay Introduces CrossingGard with ThreatProtect Doors

Clopay Corporation introduced CrossingGard™ with ThreatProtect™ available on grilles, doors, or insulated doors through its Cornell and Cookson brands.

CrossingGard with ThreatProtect creates lockdown zones within a building when a hostile event alarm is triggered or opens to allow freedom of movement in the event of a fire alarm. ThreatProtect controls are determined by end user protocol based on the building design and emergency management plans. The operating system uses two alarm inputs and a self-contained backup power supply to provide ultimate flexibility to assist in managing threatening situations. Ideal for educational facilities, medical complexes and large venues, the product can help restrict an intruder from moving freely about the building, obstruct an intruder’s view, or open egress for evacuation.

CrossingGard with ThreatProtect installs like a standard rolling door but has the added benefit of wiring that creates a direct line of communication from the response plan’s central command to the grille or door itself. It also includes a key override for staff and authorities, providing the ability to override any alarm condition.

ThreatProtect includes a battery backup, allowing the door or grille to operate and respond to alarm conditions during a power outage for up to 48 hours or 10 open/close cycles. For added safety, CrossingGard with ThreatProtect features a wireless sensing edge, enabling the grille or door to detect obstructions. The grille or door will attempt to close three times and then rest on the object.

Available in a variety of finishes, CrossingGard with ThreatProtect can also be customized with ScreenGard—perforated slats made from 20-gauge galvanized steel or 16-gauge clear anodized aluminum that can be placed in every slat or alternated—for increased visibility. Solid doors are available in sizes up to 20’x 50’, insulated doors are available up to 17’ x 10’, and grilles are available up to 20’ x 15’.

