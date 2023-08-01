ECOsurfaces Showcases New PVC-Free Flooring

Ecore released its ECOsurfaces PVC-free flooring line, Nada Rx. Designed for commercial spaces where safety, acoustic performance, ergonomic support, comfort under foot and hygienic conditions are key, the flooring is an option for schools, hospitals, clinical labs and other settings where infection control and sanitation are paramount.

Nada Rx features a 2mm PVC-free resilient surface layer factory fusion bonded to a 5mm vulcanized composition rubber base layer. The surface layer is free from plasticizers, phthalates, halogens, chlorines and heavy metals. The flooring solution also includes heat-welded seams that prevent bacteria or pathogens from accumulating, ensuring a sterile environment. Its dense, oil-free surface resists dirt, making it easy to maintain and clean. The product is durable against stains, scratches, heavy rolling and static loads, and remains in good condition without the need for polishing or buffing.

The Nada Rx line features a non-directional chip pattern that complements any space with a uniform, contemporary look. Its palette of neutrals and nature-inspired colors fosters environments centered around healing and well-being. Architects and designers can choose from warm or cool color options, empowering them to create transformative spaces that prioritize aesthetics and holistic experiences. In addition, Nada Rx is built using ECOsurfaces’ proprietary itsTRU® technology, a zero-waste upcycling process.

All ECOsurfaces products are manufactured in the U.S. with domestic and global content. The Nada Rx flooring is available in standard rolls.