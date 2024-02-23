The February 2024 issue explores how to create safer, smarter and healthier workplaces. Plus, cybersecurity, climate change, and office design.

Facility Executive February 2024 Issue (Volume 37, Number 1)

Editor’s Letter: Keeping The Future In Focus

Facility managers have continued to enhance their workspaces for employee and visitor well-being throughout 2023. In the cover story, Facility Executive showcases several projects that demonstrate facilities’ commitment to safety, customer experience, and more. Now, in 2024, facilities can continue to thrive by:

Being Flexible – Artificial intelligence (AI) took the world by storm in 2023, and it shows no signs of stopping in 2024; this is one way we can expert to see building management change over the next few years. All facility executives have to adapt to new technology, new security threats, and unprecedented weather events. Staying agile will help facility managers prepare for these upcoming changes, while keeping their business on track. Cultivating Meaningful Partnerships – Facilities professionals work with HVAC technicians, IT managers, security personnel, outside contractors, and more. Now, beyond facility operations, it’s critical to establish lines of communication within your communities. In case of a natural disaster or other emergency situation, knowing the local fire or police chief can be incredibly important. Continuing Education – By reading this, you’re already taking steps to broaden your perspective on facility management topics. In addition to viewing Facility Executive’s magazine and website, FMs can learn about facility design, operation, and maintenance through the Facility Resilience podcast (available on Spotify, Podbean, etc.).

Now, when it comes to your facilities, no one knows them like you do. You have the chance to learn on the job every day what’s working, and what needs to be improved on. If you have any questions along the way, please let us know—we’re here to help.

jen@groupc.com

Blogging at facilityexecutive.com/facilityblog

Twitter: FacilityExec

February 2024 Issue: Features

Tech And FM: Facing Converging Cyber-Physical Risks | Open-source intelligence and digital investigations can help organizations more accurately predict major threats to their operations.

The HVAC Factor: IAQ in Building Construction | Containment wall systems can keep airborne particles at bay.

Reduce Cleaning Expenses With The Right Equipment | It’s critical to have high-quality cleaning equipment to sustain a high standard of cleanliness.

A Sustainable Approach to Office Design | How remanufactured products support safe and healthy spaces.

Adapting To Climate Uncertainty | Strategies to weather-proof business operations.

Standout Facility Projects In 2023 | Five facility projects demonstrate an innovative approach to facility design in different industries.

A Faster Path To Cloud-Based Visitor Management | SaaS solutions reduce the costs and complexity of moving visitor management to the cloud while simplifying compliance reporting.

Outdoor Lighting That Lessens Light Pollution | Inappropriate nighttime lighting can negatively affect people and the environment.

Enhancing Office Hygiene Starts In The Restroom | Four years post-pandemic, the desire for touchless solutions in restrooms remains.

On The Lookout For Leaks | Leak detection technology can maximize safety, efficiency, and cost savings in commercial buildings.

10 Smart Building Strategies | What facility managers should consider while embarking on a smart building journey.

To subscribe to Facility Executive magazine, visit this link.