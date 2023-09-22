IBM Commits To Training Two Million in Artificial Intelligence

To help close the global artificial intelligence (AI) skills gap, IBM announced a commitment to train two million learners in AI by the end of 2026, with a focus on underrepresented communities.

To achieve this goal at a global scale, IBM is expanding AI education collaborations with universities globally, collaborating with partners to deliver AI training to adult learners, and launching new generative AI coursework through IBM SkillsBuild. This will expand upon IBM’s existing programs and career-building platforms to offer enhanced access to AI education and in-demand technical roles.

According to a recent global study conducted by IBM Institute of Business Value, surveyed executives estimate that implementing AI and automation will require 40% of their workforce to reskill over the next three years, mostly those in entry-level positions. This further reinforces that generative AI is creating a demand for new roles and skills.

Artificial Intelligence Training For Universities

IBM is collaborating with universities at a global level to build capacity around AI leveraging IBM’s network of experts. University faculty will have access to IBM-led training such as lectures and immersive skilling experiences, including certificates upon completion. Also, IBM will provide courseware for faculty to use in the classroom, including self-directed AI learning paths. In addition to faculty training, IBM will offer students flexible and adaptable resources, including free, online courses on generative AI and Red Hat open source technologies.

Roadmap Of New, Free Course Offerings In Generative AI

Through IBM SkillsBuild, learners across the world can benefit from AI education developed by IBM experts to provide the latest in cutting edge technology developments. IBM SkillsBuild already offers free coursework in AI fundamentals, chatbots, and crucial topics such as AI ethics. The new generative AI roadmap includes coursework and enhanced features.

Coursework includes Prompt-Writing, Getting Started with Machine Learning, Improving Customer Service with AI, and Generative AI in Action.

AI-enhanced features within the IBM SkillsBuild learning experience will include chatbot improvements to help support learners throughout their journeys, and tailored learning paths based on each learner’s personal preferences and experiences.

These courses are all completely free and available to learners around the world. At course completion, participants will be able to earn IBM-branded digital credentials that are recognized by potential employers.

This new effort builds on IBM’s existing commitment to skill 30 million people by 2030, and is intended to address the urgent needs facing today’s workforce. Since 2021, over 7 million learners have enrolled in IBM courses. Worldwide, the skills gap presents a major obstacle to the successful application of AI and digitalization, across industries, and beyond technology experts. This requires a comprehensive world view to be developed and implemented. IBM’s legacy of investing in the future of work includes making free online learning widely available, with clear pathways to employment, and a focus on historically underrepresented communities in tech, where the skills gap is wider.