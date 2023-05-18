Interface Unveils Northern Grain Collection Of Tiles

The Northern Grain collection is the latest luxury vinyl tile collection from Interface, celebrating 12 pale shades and clean neutrals.

Interface announced the new line of luxury vinyl tile flooring collection, Northern Grain.

Sometimes, clean, uncomplicated designs can make a statement, and this idea is evident in the Northern Grain collection from Interface. This LVT offering is bright, light, and effortlessly beautiful—with a simplicity that enriches any space.

Celebrating pale shades and clean neutrals, Northern Grain invites and enhances natural light with airy off-white, beige, and cream woods while also setting a quieter foundation with its deeper soft browns and grays. The 12 colorways are divided across three subtle yet distinct woodgrain patterns, with examples that include Glazed Oak, Nordic Wash, and Natural Satin. Honoring the gentle details of beech, ash, and pine, each version of Northern Grain is crafted with fine lines, delicate knots, and the soft ripples of cathedral peaks. This collection’s understated and confident style brings harmony to interior environments.

Like other Interface resilient products, Northern Grain provides the performance benefits needed for today’s commercial spaces. Part of Interface’s 4.5 mm Sound Choice LVT offering, the collection silences distractions with backing for superior noise reduction, offering impact sound reduction and floor-to-floor sound transmission. Sound Choice LVT integrates with the full product portfolio, allowing customers to streamline specification and installation of a floorplate. Northern Grain also facilitates easy maintenance, with product options that integrate effortlessly with Interface’s full product portfolio of flooring solutions.

Interface LVT contains 39% recycled content and is GreenCircle Certified as recyclable at end of life through the company’s third-party verified ReEntry Reclamation and Recycling Program, which is the only third-party certified recycling system among flooring manufacturers in North America. In addition, all Northern Grain colors are carbon neutral across their full product life cycle through Interface’s Carbon Neutral Floors program.

Meeting the highest standards for indoor air quality and assuring very low emissions of VOCs, Interface LVT is GREENGUARD Gold and FloorScore Certified and CDPH 01350 compliant.

