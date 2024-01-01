Johnson Controls Releases Compact Centrifugal Heat Pump

The Compact Centrifugal Heat Pump is available in a smaller 400-ton capacity that provides a practical decarbonization solution.

Johnson Controls released an updated version of their YORK CYK Water-to-Water Compact Centrifugal Heat Pump. Now available in a smaller 400-ton capacity heat pump provides a practical, right-sized decarbonization solution for use in existing commercial building applications.

The YORK CYK can reduce water and operational costs by as much as 50% when compared to traditional boiler and chiller applications. The YORK CYK heat pump is available with optional ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, R-1234ze and R-515b, to further support decarbonization and net zero goals. The base design surpasses ASHRAE 90.1 standards for energy efficiency and provides the flexibility to further enhance efficiencies based on the unique needs of each building.

Additionally, the heat pump delivers high-temperature hot water up to 170 degrees Fahrenheit by utilizing two electric motor-driven centrifugal compressors arranged in series. The design achieves simultaneous hot and chilled water cooling within the same equipment. With the addition of a double bundle condenser technology, the centrifugal heat pump can effectively manage unbalanced load conditions – high cooling load with low heating load – in a more compact footprint.

In addition to reduced carbon emissions, the YORK CYK heat pump delivers savings through reduced annual water and operational costs, and a streamlined installation process. Its design is compatible with existing high-temperature hot water heating systems, eliminating the need to replace air handlers and terminal heating devices, which is often required to accommodate the lower water temperatures associated with other heat pump products. When these benefits are combined, building professionals can expect a short-term payback on the equipment investment.

Additional notable features include:

Optional variable frequency drive further enhances performance and efficiency

Energy-efficient turndown up to 30%

Built-in capacity control for each compressor enables improved performance during off-design conditions

Flexible design can be customized to reach hot water temperatures beyond 170 degrees Fahrenheit

The YORK CYK heat pump is functional for medium to large commercial buildings, university campuses, hospitals, industrial processes and district energy applications and can be used in new building or retrofit applications.