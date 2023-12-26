Millboard Releases Deck Boards With Wood-Like Appearance

The deck boards look like wood but are low maintenance, slip resistant, and won’t warp or rot from moisture decay, algae, or harbor insects.

Millboard’s deck boards are hand-molded from natural timbers to be indistinguishable from real wood in texture and variation. Unlike timber boards, or even some conventional composite boards, Millboard decking features a strong polymer core which provides structure while also resisting the elements. The deck boards require minimal maintenance, are slip resistant, and won’t warp or rot from moisture decay, algae, or harbor insects.

The Millboard boards have a molded Lastane surface which is produced using the same pliable material as the soles of shoes, allowing the lost-head fixings to disappear into the board and boasts slip-resistance even in wet conditions. Beneath the Lastane surface is a polymer resin core, reinforced with fiberglass for extra strength and material stability.

Currently, three decking collections are offered:

Enhanced Grain – Molded from real oak boards for a textured look and feel, the Enhanced Grain collection’s contemporary design is designed to showcase the subtle nuances of natural wood. This collection is available in 8 shades.

Weathered Oak – Aged in appearance, the Weathered Oak collection is hand-molded from real oak boards over a century old and colored by hand with authentic tones. These offer a minimal maintenance surface and high slip-resistance even in wet conditions. This collection is available in three shades.

Lasta-Grip – The Lasta-Grip collection combines the appearance of the Enhanced Grain boards with a textured design that offers slip-resistance without the rough feel of conventional gritted strip boards. Functional for commercial areas where safety is paramount, but appearance is important. Available in two finishes.

The product utilizes Durafix screws for installation that allow the rubber-like Lastane topcoat to hide the hardware for an enhanced natural look. There is no need to pre-drill, countersink, or use clip fixings, as the durafix screws directly into the board. The screws are still accessible and can be removed later if needed.

The Millboard decking boards have a 25-year warranty.