Return-To-Work: Moments Of Change Define Normal Webinar

https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/11/return-to-work-moments-of-change-define-normal-webinar/
11/6/2020
Return-To-Work: Moments Of Change Define Normal

Free Video Webinar — Return-To-Work: Moments Of Change Define Normal

return-to-workThe 2020 COVID-19 crisis interrupted normal social and business activities and plunged the world into a state of confusion. However, lessons from the past provide insights and perspectives to help anticipate and overcome key challenges.

The 9/11 crisis in the U.S. sparked a new normal of daily security practices. Heightened awareness of virus transfer and disinfection will parallel that societal and workplace change. Those experienced in translating moments of crisis into ongoing routines provide the answers needed to chart a successful post-COVID-19 return-to-work strategy.

A video of the presentation, “Return-To-Work: Moments Of Change Define Normal” — sponsored by RD Weis and brought to you by Facility Executive — is now available.

Return-To-Work: Moments Of Change Define Normal

