ASHRAE Reveals 2022-2023 Scholarship Recipients

For 33 years, ASHRAE has awarded close to $4 million to over 450 students to support the future of the built environment.

ASHRAE named the recipients of 32 Society scholarships, totaling $168,000, for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The following awards provide a $10,000 scholarship:

Willis H. Carrier Scholarships

Lindsay Withers, architectural engineering, University of Kansas and Serena Palmer, mechanical engineering, North Carolina State University, are the recipients of a Willis H. Carrier Scholarship established by the Carrier Corp. in memory of its founder, who installed the world’s first scientifically designed air-conditioning system.

Reuben Trane Scholarships

Claiborne Mosk, mechatronics engineering, University of North Carolina; Albert Schroeder, mechanical engineering, Purdue University and Hassan Khalid, pre-engineering, Capital University of Science and Technology, are the recipients of a Reuben Trane Scholarship which is to be awarded over two years and was established by the Trane Co. in memory its founder, an innovative engineer, inventor and business executive, who held 28 patents.

Gordon V. R. Holness Engineering Scholarship

Kelly Arnold, architectural engineering, University of Nebraska, is the recipient of the Gordon V.R. Holness Engineering Scholarship named in honor of ASHRAE Presidential Member Holness, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member, who served as the Society’s president in 2009-10.

The following awards provide one-year $5,000 scholarships:

Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship

Krishna Ajith, mechatronics engineering, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, is the recipient of the Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship which recognizes female undergraduate engineering students and is named in memory of the Society’s first female president, who served as the Society’s president in 2010-11.

Frank M. Coda Scholarship

Levi Johnson, architectural engineering, Kansas State University, is the recipient of the Frank M. Coda Scholarship created in memory of ASHRAE’s former executive vice president, who served from 1981-2004.

Alwin B. Newton Scholarship

Suhas Autade, mechanical engineering, Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering, is the recipient of the Alwin B. Newton Scholarship named for an industry pioneer and ASHRAE Fellow who was granted 219 patents.

Duane Hanson Scholarship

Samantha Blanchard, mechanical engineering, Illinois Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the Duane Hanson Scholarship established by Gayner Engineers and is named for the company’s former president.

Charles E. Henck Scholarship

Caden Stirtz, architectural engineering, Kansas State University, is the recipient of the Charles E. Henck Scholarship which recognizes students within the geographical area of ASHRAE Region III (Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC).

Rusty & Debbie Hoffman Family Scholarship

Findlay Matheson, mechanical engineering, University of Johannesburg, is the recipient of the Rusty & Debbie Hoffman Family Scholarship.

General Scholarship

Molly Denton, architectural engineering, University of Cincinnati and Alexis DeFord, mechanical engineering, University of Utah, are the recipients of a General Scholarship.

Legacy Scholarship

Tyra Huxley, energy engineering, Ohio University, is the recipient of the Legacy Scholarship.

David C.J. Peters Scholarship

Jillian Dloughy, architectural engineering, University of Nebraska and Madeline Cramer, architectural engineering, Pennsylvania State University, are the recipients of a David C. J. Peters Scholarship created by Southland Industries to honor Peters, an advocate of recruiting quality.

Prem Jain Scholarship

Rahul Gupta, mechanical engineering, Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering, is the recipient of the Prem Jain Scholarship. The scholarship was created by Dr. Prem Jain, Life Member of ASHRAE, founder of ASHRAE’s India Chapter-at-Large & presidential member of the ASHRAE India Chapter, founder and presidential member of ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air-Conditioning Engineers).

ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship

Ethan Shier, mechanical engineering, University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship named for a former Region IV chair and regional director on the ASHRAE Board of Directors.

Freshman Engineering Scholarship

Graysen Yahne, architectural engineering, Kansas State University and Tyler Patterson, mechanical engineering, Virginia Tech University, are the recipients of the Freshman Engineering Scholarship.

The following awards provide one-year $3,000 scholarships:

Henry Adams Scholarship

Sanyam Jain, mechanical and automation engineering, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the Henry Adams Scholarship, named in memory of charter member and sixth president of ASHRAE’s predecessor society, ASHVE.

ASHRAE Region I Setty Family Foundation Scholarship

William Hanna, mechanical engineering, Stevens Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region I Setty Family Foundation Scholarship named in honor of Boggarm Setty, Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member.

ASHRAE Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship

Nicholas Molignoni, architectural engineering, Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship.

ASHRAE Central New York Chapter King-Traugott Scholarship

Noah Turner, architectural engineering, Kansas State University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Central New York Chapter King-Traugott Scholarship named in memory of ASHRAE Life Members Fritz Traugott, Ph.D., Fellow ASHRAE, and Harry King.

Houston Chapter Scholarship

John McCulloch, engineering, Texas A&M University, is the recipient of the Houston Chapter Scholarship.

Minnesota Chapter – Peter Potvin Scholarship

Juan Sanchez, mechanical engineering, Minnesota State University, is the recipient of the Minnesota Chapter- Peter Potvin Scholarship.

Ottawa Valley Chapter Scholarship

Rex Camit, building systems engineering, Conestoga College, is the recipient of the Ottawa Valley Chapter Scholarship.

High School Senior Scholarships

Kiran Kapileshwari, mechanical engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology; Michael Harrington, engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology; Hillary Khuu, mechanical engineering, University of California Berkeley and Jacob Sanders, engineering, University of Iowa, are the recipients of a High School Senior Scholarship.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023-24 undergraduate engineering, technology, regional/chapter, and university-specific scholarships. The application deadline is Dec. 1.