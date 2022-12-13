Indiana Furniture Expands Furniture Series

Indiana Furniture announced they will begin taking orders for enhancements to the already popular Isla lounge series. These additions provide enhanced flexibility and functionality to better accommodate ever-changing spaces.

Isla lounge combines modern lines and expansive functionality through a complete collection of freestanding and modular lounge components that seamlessly configure and reconfigure. Add on ottomans, benches, bistro tables, and freestanding or ganging tables to create a cohesive and functional gathering space. Optional powder-coated metal legs and arm caps of wood or solid surface are perfect for high traffic areas, while power and data options keep everyone working on-the-go.

Some of the enhancements include:

• Swivel Club Chairs – Isla’s armless Club Chair has been enhanced with a polished aluminum 360-degree swivel base that features an auto-return mechanism. It perfectly pairs with existing lounge options or can easily make a statement on its own.

• Angled Settees – Isla’s new Angled Settees keep the conversations flowing and offer even more flexibility for freestanding or ganging applications. Users can easily gather to chat and work or simply take a personal moment to relax and re-energize.

• Tablets for Armless Models – Available in black melamine, solid surfaces, and a broad range of veneer finishes, these additional tablet arms provide more options for armless and one-armed club chairs, settees, and sofas.

• Bistro Tables – The expanded Bistro/Stadium Tables provide multi-layer seating and give users additional working areas. Now available in TFL, HPL, and Veneer surfaces and a variety of mix-n-match combinations to capture the perfect look for a variety of spaces and needs.

Indiana Furniture’s products are manufactured in the USA, they consider the environment by using renewable and recyclable materials, allowing them to achieve indoor air and BIFMA level certifications, and meet or exceed the standards set forth by BIFMA Compliance, giving businesses confidence in the construction and durability of the offerings.

