Bryan BE Series Electric Boilers Offer Broad Versatility

The BE series of water and steam electric boilers were designed to save energy and feature automatic controls.

BE boilers offer fully electric (non-fossil fuel) operation for low- to medium-range applications. The boilers are compact and completely packaged. Applications include hot water heating, steam heating, process heating, and supplemental heat for heat pump-type equipment.

Input power requirement is 30-390 KW, 460 or 480 volt, 3 phase; 30-195 KW, 208 or 240 volt, 3 phase; or 15-120 KW, 240 volt, 1 phase. Output is 98,000 BTUH (at 30 KW input) to 1,280,000 BTUH (at 390 KW input).

The boiler is constructed on an elevated heavy steel-legged frame. The boiler pressure vessel will be all welded steel construction (3/8” thick minimum) and provide the necessary flanged element openings. The boiler vessel will be insulated with 2” of fiberglass insulation held in place with wire netting. The boiler shall be furnished with an adequate number of tappings and inspection openings to facilitate internal boiler inspection and cleaning.

The boilers are operated with Bryan’s Concert Boiler Control with functions designed to save energy, optimize long‐term efficiency, and integrate seamlessly with all Energy Management Systems (EMS). Concert Control also offers Advanced Input Determination for firing rate and water temperature based algorithms for multiple boilers, a USB data-sharing port to streamline and simplify commissioning, assist with troubleshooting, and enhance performance analysis.

All Bryan BE Series Boilers are built in accordance with the requirements of the ASME boiler and pressure vessel code and are UL listed. Water boilers are 150 psig MAWP; steam boilers either 15 psig or 150 psig. Higher pressures are available.

