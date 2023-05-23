PVI expanded its Centurion family of compact, direct-fired domestic water heaters with the addition of a 1600 MBH model to complement its existing 2000 MBH size. With the new size, plumbing engineers have even more options to right-size their water heating systems, creating additional efficiency benefits for commercial applications.

The new 1600 MBH size maintains the Centurion’s state-of-the-art combustion controls technology, superior reliability, and has the industry’s longest standard warranty. Centurion can underpin Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives as a water heating solution that delivers superb energy efficiency, lower operational and maintenance costs, and a reduced cost of ownership.

Centurion water heaters deliver up to 99% thermal efficiency. It is the first water heater series to offer O2 Trim, which allows the unit to self-adjust and maintain optimal air/fuel rations for peak efficiency, as well as low emissions and maximum uptime reliability. Energy efficiency is further achieved via a dedicated hot water re-circulation connection. Precise temperature control of ±4°F is achieved through dynamic feed-forward sensing.

Further enhancing energy efficiency is the Edge Controller, which provides unparalleled control capabilities from setup and configuration to maintenance and diagnostics. An Integrated Water Heater Management (WHM) platform allows facility managers to easily sequence up to 16 units. The result is optimized system efficiency at all load conditions and standby and cycling losses are virtually eliminated. Centurion also features Combustion Calibration Assist and EZ Setup to help streamline and simplify operation for more effective and efficient management of a building’s domestic hot water system.

The compact Centurion occupies up to 65% less footprint than competing models. Its small size allows the water heater to fit through a standard doorway and in most freight elevators. Centurion is also ideal for zero-side clearance installation while still creating access for maintenance and repairs. Sidewall, through-the-roof, and ducted combustion capabilities provide additional installation flexibility.

Centurion’s pressure vessel and heat exchanger are fabricated with ultra-durable AquaPLEX duplex stainless steel. AquaPLEX blends austenitic and ferritic steels that take on the best of 300 and 400 series stainless steel. Combined with a special, proprietary manufacturing process, this synergy makes AquaPLEX extremely strong, thermal shockproof, and highly resistant to aqueous corrosion in potable water at any temperature, as well as chloride stress corrosion cracking. The result is a reliable, long-lasting water heater backed by a 15-year warranty.

