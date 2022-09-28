Job Posting: Chief, Facilities Management – New Jersey Judiciary

Chief, Facilities Management

When you come to work for New Jersey Judiciary you will join an 8,500-member strong TEAM that operates with the highest standards of independence, integrity, fairness and quality service. You will be engaged with work that has purpose, meaning and makes a difference in lives of the public we serve. We work hard every day to build the public’s trust and confidence in our court system, which includes issues such as bail reform, marijuana decriminalization and recovery court. Whether it be in a courtroom, an administrative office, a courthouse training room, an IT office or in the field, our Judiciary workforce is improving the lives of countless individuals and families every day. We honor the dignity and individualism of each member of our organization while fostering professionalism and continuous improvement in our work.

The Judiciary offers a strong opportunity for growth.

The Office of Management and Administrative Services is seeking a highly motivated and dynamic individual committed to the provision of quality service, with strong leadership, managerial, administrative, communication and writing skills to serve as the Chief, Facilities Management (Court Executive 2B).

Under the direction of the Assistant Director of Support Services, the Chief of Facilities Management is responsible for the general facilities management and administration of the space for 35 State leased sites, the coordination of facilities repairs and renovations for 450,000 sq ft of Judiciary space within the Richard J Hughes Justice Complex (RJH Complex) and the liaison to fifteen vicinages (County courts) for County owned renovation and construction projects and municipal administrators for municipal court renovation or construction projects.

Remote Work: The Judiciary currently offers a hybrid work schedule and this position may for qualify for up to 2 days of work outside of Judiciary buildings. To participate in this program, you will be required to have high speed home internet access.

Example of Duties:

* Lead, organize, manage, mentor, develop, and grow a professional and paraprofessional team of facilities staff.

* Liaise with architects, county administrators, municipal administrators, IT professionals, judges and other key stakeholders in the construction of judicial space.

* Provide overall leadership and collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the Judiciary’s physical infrastructure is optimal.

* Manage the day-to-day operations while serving as the face of the Judiciary in planning and developing facilities and new construction.

* Ensure that jobs are completed timely and efficiently, in accordance with applicable rules and policies and within budget.

* Serve as a member of the Courthouse Construction Review Team; offer review of design documents and provide guidance to projects that house judiciary staff in buildings owned by other entities.

* Liaise with the Department of Property Management and Construction to procure new space, repair existing space and collaborate on lease renewals and terminations.

* Oversight of judiciary space planning which includes designing plans to incorporate staff, furniture and other equipment.

* Manage judiciary and Treasure database systems and utilize data to make well thought out decisions, predict challenges and offer ideas for preventative action.

Salary range is $96,029.52 – $143,735.58. For newly hired individuals, the starting salary will normally be at the minimum of the salary range.

Job Requirements: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and five (5) years of professional administrative and/or program management experience which shall have included responsibility for space management and occupancy planning; construction and project management; and/or facilities management and three (3) years of supervision of staff.

Preferred Qualifications:

* Proficiency in reading and understanding architectural and engineering documents.

* Familiarity with furniture, fixtures, and equipment; design and space planning concepts; construction costs and schedules.

* Familiarity with standard lease terms and documents.



Substitution: Applicants who do not possess the required education may substitute additional professional experience on a year-for-year basis with one year of such experience being equal to 30 semester hour credits. An Associate’s degree and two (2) years of additional professional experience may be substituted for the required Bachelor’s degree. A Master’s degree may be substituted for one year of experience as indicated above – OR – a law degree may be substituted for two years of experience as indicated above.

Residency Law: Pursuant to N.J.S.A. 52:14-7 (L. 2011, Chapter 70), also known as the “New Jersey First Act,” all persons newly hired by the Judiciary must establish, and then maintain, principal residence in the State of New Jersey.

Authorization to Work: US citizenship is not required. Selected candidate must be authorized to work in the US according to Department of Homeland Security, US Citizenship and Immigration Services regulations.

To Apply:

Applicants can apply online by October 6, 2022 at:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/njjudiciary/jobs/3554682/chief-facilities-management-court-executive-2b?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

For additional information please visit www.njcourts.gov and reference Job # 2022-05465, Chief, Facilities Management (Court Executive 2B).